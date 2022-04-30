Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.12 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) to post sales of $5.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cytokinetics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $6.50 million. Cytokinetics reported sales of $6.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cytokinetics will report full-year sales of $30.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $65.27 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $90.91 million, with estimates ranging from $23.69 million to $188.12 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cytokinetics.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.53. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 305.72% and a negative return on equity of 149.21%. The company had revenue of $55.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 729.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CYTK. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.64.

In other Cytokinetics news, CFO Ching Jaw sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $570,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total transaction of $378,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 409,124 shares in the company, valued at $15,501,708.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,196 shares of company stock worth $6,230,941 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 16.8% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 128,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,874,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 12,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period.

Shares of CYTK stock opened at $39.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.38. The company has a current ratio of 7.45, a quick ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 1.36. Cytokinetics has a twelve month low of $17.72 and a twelve month high of $47.90.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

