Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Short Interest Down 71.2% in April

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, a decline of 71.2% from the March 31st total of 103,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 940,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DANOY. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Danone from €54.00 ($58.06) to €56.00 ($60.22) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Danone from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Danone from €55.00 ($59.14) to €56.00 ($60.22) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Danone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.60.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DANOY traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $12.06. The stock had a trading volume of 258,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,397. Danone has a twelve month low of $10.21 and a twelve month high of $15.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.28.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $0.3279 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.72%.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

