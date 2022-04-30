Danone S.A. Plans Dividend of $0.33 (OTCMKTS:DANOY)

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, April 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.3279 per share on Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS DANOY opened at $12.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Danone has a 1-year low of $10.21 and a 1-year high of $15.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.56 and its 200-day moving average is $12.28.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DANOY. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Danone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Danone from €58.00 ($62.37) to €60.00 ($64.52) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Danone from €55.00 ($59.14) to €56.00 ($60.22) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Danone from €54.00 ($58.06) to €56.00 ($60.22) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Danone from €49.00 ($52.69) to €51.00 ($54.84) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Danone presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.60.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

