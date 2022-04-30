Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Short Interest Down 48.4% in April

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,600 shares, a drop of 48.4% from the March 31st total of 61,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

DNKEY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Danske Bank A/S from 100.00 to 95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on Danske Bank A/S from 157.00 to 160.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Danske Bank A/S from 105.00 to 110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on shares of Danske Bank A/S from 114.00 to 120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Danske Bank A/S from 135.00 to 126.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.50.

Shares of Danske Bank A/S stock traded down $0.68 on Friday, reaching $7.60. The stock had a trading volume of 51,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,143. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.58. Danske Bank A/S has a 1 year low of $7.08 and a 1 year high of $10.30. The company has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.94.

Danske Bank A/S ( OTCMKTS:DNKEY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Danske Bank A/S had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0996 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. Danske Bank A/S’s payout ratio is 8.70%.

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to corporate, institutional, and international clients. The company offers corporate finance services, investment and debt capital markets products, merger and acquisition advisory services, equity and loan capital markets services, international payments, cash management, credit transfer, and supply chain and trade finance services.

