Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) Short Interest Down 45.6% in April

Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 177,800 shares, a decline of 45.6% from the March 31st total of 326,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 282,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Datasea stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned 0.07% of Datasea as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Small Cap Consu reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Datasea in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of DTSS traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.87. 52,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,978. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.02. Datasea has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $6.84. The company has a market capitalization of $69.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.20 and a beta of -0.07.

Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Datasea had a negative return on equity of 233.06% and a negative net margin of 79.04%. The firm had revenue of $8.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 million.

Datasea Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides smart security solutions in the People's Republic of China. It develops big data security and smart 3D security platforms, safe campus security systems, scenic area security systems, and public community security systems, as well as epidemic system.

