David Kemp Buys 1,936 Shares of John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) Stock

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2022

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WGGet Rating) insider David Kemp bought 1,936 shares of John Wood Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 220 ($2.80) per share, for a total transaction of £4,259.20 ($5,428.50).

Shares of LON:WG opened at GBX 223.40 ($2.85) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 177.62 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 200.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.87. John Wood Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 150.70 ($1.92) and a 12-month high of GBX 293 ($3.73). The stock has a market cap of £1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.29.

WG has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.44) target price on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on John Wood Group from GBX 250 ($3.19) to GBX 300 ($3.82) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.21) target price on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on John Wood Group from GBX 325 ($4.14) to GBX 300 ($3.82) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 303.33 ($3.87).

About John Wood Group (Get Rating)

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

