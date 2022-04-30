David Kemp Buys 1,936 Shares of John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) Stock

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG – Get Rating) insider David Kemp bought 1,936 shares of John Wood Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 220 ($2.80) per share, for a total transaction of £4,259.20 ($5,428.50).

Shares of LON:WG opened at GBX 223.40 ($2.85) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 177.62 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 200.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.87. John Wood Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 150.70 ($1.92) and a 12-month high of GBX 293 ($3.73). The stock has a market cap of £1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.29.

Get John Wood Group alerts:

WG has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.44) target price on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on John Wood Group from GBX 250 ($3.19) to GBX 300 ($3.82) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.21) target price on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on John Wood Group from GBX 325 ($4.14) to GBX 300 ($3.82) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 303.33 ($3.87).

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for John Wood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.