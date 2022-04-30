Dechra Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:DCHPF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Dechra Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:DCHPF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 142,200 shares, a drop of 48.2% from the March 31st total of 274,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,422.0 days.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DCHPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals from GBX 5,400 ($68.82) to GBX 5,700 ($72.65) in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Liberum Capital raised shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of DCHPF remained flat at $$54.80 during trading hours on Friday. Dechra Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $46.50 and a 52-week high of $71.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.44.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC is a holding company, which engages in the veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products business. It operates through the following segments: European Pharmaceuticals; North American Pharmaceuticals; and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The European Pharmaceuticals segment markets and sells licensed pharmaceuticals and specialist pet foods to the veterinary profession in Europe.

