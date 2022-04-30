Deliveroo plc (LON:ROO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Deliveroo plc (LON:ROO – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 290.50 ($3.70).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.17) target price on shares of Deliveroo in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Deliveroo from GBX 310 ($3.95) to GBX 295 ($3.76) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Deliveroo from GBX 201 ($2.56) to GBX 163 ($2.08) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deliveroo in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Deliveroo alerts:

In other Deliveroo news, insider Adam Miller sold 39,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 113 ($1.44), for a total transaction of £44,463.24 ($56,669.95).

ROO stock opened at GBX 110.85 ($1.41) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 116.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 184.83. Deliveroo has a 12-month low of GBX 99.04 ($1.26) and a 12-month high of GBX 396.80 ($5.06). The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34. The company has a market cap of £2.16 billion and a PE ratio of -6.06.

About Deliveroo (Get Rating)

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately more than 800 locations across 11 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Deliveroo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deliveroo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.