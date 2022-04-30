Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Price Target Raised to €56.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €53.20 ($57.20) to €56.00 ($60.22) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DLVHF has been the topic of several other reports. HSBC downgraded shares of Delivery Hero from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Delivery Hero from €174.00 ($187.10) to €171.00 ($183.87) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Delivery Hero from €151.00 ($162.37) to €110.00 ($118.28) in a report on Monday, February 7th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Delivery Hero from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Delivery Hero from €160.00 ($172.04) to €153.00 ($164.52) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $126.00.

Shares of Delivery Hero stock opened at $33.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.98 and its 200 day moving average is $85.73. Delivery Hero has a twelve month low of $29.34 and a twelve month high of $160.00.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

