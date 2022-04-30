Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.49 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Denbury’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.42 and the highest is $1.54. Denbury posted earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 238.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Denbury will report full year earnings of $7.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.94 to $8.03. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $10.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.56 to $11.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Denbury.

Get Denbury alerts:

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $361.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.44 million. Denbury had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 4.45%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DEN. Roth Capital raised shares of Denbury from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $78.75 to $87.75 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America began coverage on Denbury in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Denbury from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.31.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DEN. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Denbury by 227.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 692,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,162,000 after purchasing an additional 480,971 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Denbury by 52.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after buying an additional 10,190 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in Denbury by 18,857.1% during the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Denbury by 704.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 10,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Denbury by 636.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,858,000 after acquiring an additional 47,474 shares during the period. 99.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DEN opened at $63.98 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.94. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 79.98 and a beta of 3.45. Denbury has a twelve month low of $50.54 and a twelve month high of $91.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

About Denbury (Get Rating)

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Denbury (DEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.