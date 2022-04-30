Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMAW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMAW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 55.6% from the March 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ DRMAW traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.15. The company had a trading volume of 12,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,111. Dermata Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $1.70.

