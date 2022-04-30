Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Derwent London plc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the commercial, residential and office development market. The company operates primarily in Central London. Derwent London plc is based in London, U.K. “

Get Derwent London alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Derwent London from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.00.

OTCMKTS DWVYF opened at $40.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.52. Derwent London has a 1 year low of $40.69 and a 1 year high of $47.30.

About Derwent London (Get Rating)

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Derwent London (DWVYF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Derwent London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Derwent London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.