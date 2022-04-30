Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Price Target Raised to €16.30 at UBS Group

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from €15.30 ($16.45) to €16.30 ($17.53) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €12.50 ($13.44) to €13.00 ($13.98) in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €14.00 ($15.05) to €15.00 ($16.13) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley set a €14.90 ($16.02) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.06.

DB opened at $9.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $9.46 and a one year high of $16.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.86.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 4.24%. Research analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 36,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 133,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

