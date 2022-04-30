Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST)

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $105.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.55% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Monster Beverage from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monster Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.85.

MNST stock traded down $2.13 on Friday, reaching $85.68. 3,322,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,930,718. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.20 and a 200-day moving average of $85.93. Monster Beverage has a twelve month low of $71.78 and a twelve month high of $99.89. The firm has a market cap of $45.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.15.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 24.86%. Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNST. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the third quarter valued at about $5,669,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 3.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 8.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 9.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 45,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

