Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV)

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $60.00 price target on the airline’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.42% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LUV. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $59.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.
NYSE:LUV traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.72. The stock had a trading volume of 5,954,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,537,105. Southwest Airlines has a twelve month low of $36.75 and a twelve month high of $63.68. The stock has a market cap of $27.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.70, a PEG ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.97.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 78.9% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 567 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Southwest Airlines (Get Rating)
Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.
