Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV)

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $60.00 price target on the airline’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.42% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LUV. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $59.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

NYSE:LUV traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.72. The stock had a trading volume of 5,954,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,537,105. Southwest Airlines has a twelve month low of $36.75 and a twelve month high of $63.68. The stock has a market cap of $27.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.70, a PEG ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 6.19% and a negative return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.72) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 78.9% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 567 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

