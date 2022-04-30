Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Price Target Increased to €193.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €185.00 ($198.92) to €193.00 ($207.53) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse from €150.00 ($161.29) to €156.00 ($167.74) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Deutsche Börse from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €180.00 ($193.55) target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Citigroup lowered shares of Deutsche Börse from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Deutsche Börse to €191.00 ($205.38) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Börse currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $155.00.

Shares of Deutsche Börse stock opened at $17.30 on Friday. Deutsche Börse has a twelve month low of $14.77 and a twelve month high of $18.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.79.

Deutsche Börse ( OTCMKTS:DBOEY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Deutsche Börse had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deutsche Börse will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

