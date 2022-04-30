Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Short Interest Down 39.4% in April

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a drop of 39.4% from the March 31st total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 291,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DPSGY. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Deutsche Post from €75.00 ($80.65) to €71.00 ($76.34) in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Deutsche Post from €59.00 ($63.44) to €54.00 ($58.06) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Deutsche Post from €62.40 ($67.10) to €59.80 ($64.30) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deutsche Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Deutsche Post from €65.00 ($69.89) to €60.00 ($64.52) in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Post currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.69.

Shares of OTCMKTS DPSGY opened at $42.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.59. The company has a market cap of $52.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Deutsche Post has a 12-month low of $41.86 and a 12-month high of $72.04.

Deutsche Post ( OTCMKTS:DPSGY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $26.74 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Post had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 28.30%. On average, equities analysts expect that Deutsche Post will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, and special products for merchandize.

