Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €26.50 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Rese…

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €26.50 ($28.49) price objective on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €21.00 ($22.58) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($29.03) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €24.60 ($26.45) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.30 ($22.90) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.50 ($24.19) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €23.86 ($25.66).

Shares of FRA DTE opened at €17.57 ($18.89) on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €16.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is €16.57. Deutsche Telekom has a 52 week low of €12.72 ($13.68) and a 52 week high of €18.13 ($19.49).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

