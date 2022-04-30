DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Issues Earnings Results

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical device company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. DexCom had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $628.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

DXCM stock traded down $4.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $408.58. 1,357,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 5.11. The firm has a market cap of $40.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.38, a P/E/G ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $455.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $500.92. DexCom has a 1-year low of $318.45 and a 1-year high of $659.45.

DexCom’s stock is going to split before the market opens on Friday, June 10th. The 4-1 split was announced on Friday, March 25th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, June 9th.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DXCM. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of DexCom from $660.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of DexCom from $570.00 to $514.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of DexCom from $565.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of DexCom from $725.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $544.50.

In other news, Director Barbara Kahn sold 4,666 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.35, for a total value of $2,064,005.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.33, for a total transaction of $98,582.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,898 shares of company stock worth $4,835,482 over the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in DexCom by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in DexCom during the fourth quarter worth $906,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in DexCom by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in DexCom by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 170,859 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $91,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

