DFS Furniture plc (LON:DFS) Insider Buys £9,998.18 in Stock

DFS Furniture plc (LON:DFS – Get Rating) insider Loraine Martins bought 6,023 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 166 ($2.12) per share, with a total value of £9,998.18 ($12,743.03).

DFS opened at GBX 168 ($2.14) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.81, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 195.52 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 231.63. DFS Furniture plc has a 1 year low of GBX 156 ($1.99) and a 1 year high of GBX 318.50 ($4.06). The stock has a market cap of £433.95 million and a P/E ratio of 8.89.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a GBX 13.70 ($0.17) dividend. This is a boost from DFS Furniture’s previous dividend of $7.50. This represents a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. DFS Furniture’s payout ratio is currently 0.40%.

A number of research firms recently commented on DFS. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of DFS Furniture in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of DFS Furniture from GBX 365 ($4.65) to GBX 325 ($4.14) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.74) price objective on shares of DFS Furniture in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails upholstered furniture in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company retails sofas under the DFS and Sofology brands; and modern furniture, lighting, and home accessories under the brand name. It also engages in the contract logistics business.

