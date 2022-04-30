Diamcor Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMIFF) Short Interest Down 60.0% in April

Diamcor Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMIFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the March 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 198,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of DMIFF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.18. 230,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,351. Diamcor Mining has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $0.43. The company has a market cap of $21.06 million, a PE ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.23 and a 200 day moving average of $0.26.

Diamcor Mining (OTCMKTS:DMIFF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.05 million during the quarter.

Diamcor Mining Inc, a junior mining and exploration company, identifies, acquires, explores for, evaluates, operates, and develops diamond based resource properties. It holds interests in the Krone-Endora at Venetia project that consists of Krone 104MS and Endora 66MS farms covering a combined surface area of approximately 5,888 hectares located in South Africa.

