Digihost Technology (DGHI) and The Competition Head to Head Analysis

Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI – Get Rating) is one of 139 publicly-traded companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Digihost Technology to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Digihost Technology alerts:

1.8% of Digihost Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.3% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.4% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Digihost Technology and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Digihost Technology $24.95 million $290,000.00 129.06 Digihost Technology Competitors $900.40 million -$8.22 million -12.83

Digihost Technology’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Digihost Technology. Digihost Technology is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Digihost Technology and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digihost Technology 7.16% 2.98% 2.68% Digihost Technology Competitors -38.19% -1,482.41% -5.92%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Digihost Technology and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digihost Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00 Digihost Technology Competitors 751 3268 5002 99 2.49

Digihost Technology presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 93.80%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 59.80%. Given Digihost Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Digihost Technology is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Digihost Technology beats its rivals on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Digihost Technology (Get Rating)

Digihost Technology Inc. operates as a blockchain technology company that focuses on digital currency mining in the United States. It mines for cryptocurrency. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Digihost Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digihost Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.