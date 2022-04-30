Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Price Target Increased to $175.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) had its target price increased by TD Securities from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $168.36.

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $146.12 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust has a one year low of $130.10 and a one year high of $178.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.73 and a 200-day moving average of $152.37. The company has a market capitalization of $41.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($1.40). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 38.60% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $1.22 dividend. This is an increase from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.25%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

