Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Releases Earnings Results

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($1.40), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 38.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Digital Realty Trust updated its FY22 guidance to $6.80 to $6.90 EPS.

Digital Realty Trust stock traded down $5.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $146.12. 2,383,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,325,798. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. Digital Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $130.10 and a fifty-two week high of $178.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $141.73 and its 200-day moving average is $152.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.25%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $290,000. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $162.00 to $149.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet raised Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.36.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

