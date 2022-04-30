Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.80 to $6.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.70 billion to $4.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.75 billion.

Shares of NYSE DLR traded down $5.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $146.12. 2,383,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,325,798. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.37. Digital Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $130.10 and a twelve month high of $178.22.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($1.40). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 38.60% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.25%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DLR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Digital Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $187.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $168.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $290,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 62,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,969,000 after purchasing an additional 16,969 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $406,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

