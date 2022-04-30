Discovery Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DENR) Short Interest Update

Discovery Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DENR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 76.9% from the March 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of DENR stock remained flat at $$0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday. Discovery Energy has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.11.
Discovery Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
