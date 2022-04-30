Diversified Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:BEVFF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Diversified Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:BEVFF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 757,100 shares, a decrease of 38.8% from the March 31st total of 1,236,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 378.6 days.

Shares of Diversified Royalty stock opened at $2.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Diversified Royalty has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $2.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.32. The stock has a market cap of $278.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.22.

Diversified Royalty (OTCMKTS:BEVFF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.44 million for the quarter. Diversified Royalty had a net margin of 63.05% and a return on equity of 12.39%.

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. The company owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

