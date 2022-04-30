Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Given New $365.00 Price Target at Cowen

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Cowen from $390.00 to $365.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DPZ. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $440.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. BTIG Research cut Domino’s Pizza from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Argus upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $442.81.

Shares of DPZ stock traded down $15.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $338.00. The stock had a trading volume of 877,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,351. Domino’s Pizza has a 12-month low of $335.63 and a 12-month high of $567.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $396.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $459.87.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.65). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 14.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.72%.

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total transaction of $63,159.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total value of $54,389.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,334,714. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Astrantus Ltd purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth approximately $486,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,056,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 1.5% during the third quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,843 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 38.2% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,690,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

