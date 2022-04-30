Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Domo, Inc. designs and develops enterprise software. The Company offers a cloud-based executive management platform which gives users direct and real-time access to business information for industries including media and marketing, telecommunication, retail, travel and leisure, technology and financial services. Domo, Inc. is based in United States. “

DOMO has been the subject of a number of other reports. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Domo from $106.00 to $88.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Domo from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Domo from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Domo has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $93.25.

Shares of DOMO opened at $41.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.39 and a 200-day moving average of $56.28. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 2.69. Domo has a one year low of $36.07 and a one year high of $98.35.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $70.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.65) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Domo will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Domo news, Director Joy Driscoll Durling sold 1,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total value of $100,259.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,393.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $970,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 106,053 shares of company stock worth $5,441,410. 14.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in Domo by 153.2% during the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Domo by 222.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Domo by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Domo during the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Domo by 130.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

About Domo (Get Rating)

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

