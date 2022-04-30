Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) Short Interest Update

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,400 shares, a drop of 44.9% from the March 31st total of 136,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 98,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Dorchester Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:DMLP traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.11. The stock had a trading volume of 87,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,834. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.87. The company has a market capitalization of $965.81 million, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.19. Dorchester Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $27.52.

Dorchester Minerals ( NASDAQ:DMLP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.30 million during the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a net margin of 75.11% and a return on equity of 63.57%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.754 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.55%. Dorchester Minerals’s payout ratio is 131.96%.

In other news, CFO Leslie A. Moriyama acquired 1,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.58 per share, with a total value of $47,808.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Bradley J. Ehrman acquired 1,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.03 per share, with a total value of $30,146.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Towerpoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 23,169 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 33,619 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,696 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,417 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 397,752 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profit, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, and overriding royalty interests located in 582 counties and parishes in 26 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

