Dorel Industries (DII) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Dorel Industries (TSE:DII – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 6th.
Dorel Industries (TSE:DII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$548.76 million for the quarter.
Dorel Industries has a 1-year low of C$26.90 and a 1-year high of C$36.54.
Dorel Industries Inc is a Canada-based global consumer products company which designs, manufactures and distributes a portfolio of product brands. The Company markets its products in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and Asia. The Company operates through three segments: Dorel Juvenile, Dorel Sports and Dorel Home Furnishings.
