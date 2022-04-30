Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) Given a €52.70 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €52.70 ($56.67) price objective on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3 – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets set a €55.00 ($59.14) price target on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

DRW3 stock opened at €47.20 ($50.75) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $405.92 million and a P/E ratio of 6.47. Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €46.45 ($49.95) and a 1 year high of €82.70 ($88.92). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.66, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €50.59 and its 200-day moving average price is €55.65.

Drägerwerk AG & Co KGaA operates as a medical and safety technology company in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

