Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) Announces Earnings Results

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 39.63%. The business had revenue of $83.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE DRQ traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 593,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,711. Dril-Quip has a 52 week low of $18.17 and a 52 week high of $41.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.56.

In other Dril-Quip news, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total value of $184,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 101,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,750,351.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Donald M. Underwood sold 3,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total transaction of $121,901.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Dril-Quip in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,386,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Dril-Quip by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 20,580 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Dril-Quip by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,955,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $117,198,000 after buying an additional 326,264 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dril-Quip in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 131.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 147,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 83,517 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dril-Quip in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dril-Quip presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.71.

Dril-Quip declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 11.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

