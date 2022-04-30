DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 5.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. DTE Energy updated its FY22 guidance to $5.80-6.00 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:DTE traded down $4.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $131.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,342,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,755. The stock has a market cap of $25.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.66. DTE Energy has a one year low of $107.38 and a one year high of $140.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 76.13%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DTE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on DTE Energy from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Edward Jones upgraded DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America upgraded DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group cut DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.20.

In other news, COO Joi M. Harris sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total value of $199,600.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $58,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,350 shares of company stock valued at $537,461 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DTE. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in DTE Energy by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 331,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,641,000 after purchasing an additional 5,944 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 86,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,319,000 after acquiring an additional 5,634 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,400,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Allstate Corp increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 247.6% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 29,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after acquiring an additional 20,973 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares during the period. 73.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DTE Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.