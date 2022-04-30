Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.88-1.94 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.90.

NYSE DRE traded down $5.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.75. The company had a trading volume of 4,859,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,787. Duke Realty has a 52 week low of $44.13 and a 52 week high of $66.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.73.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.46. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 93.39%. The business had revenue of $275.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Duke Realty will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.64%.

DRE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Duke Realty from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Duke Realty from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Duke Realty from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial upgraded Duke Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Duke Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.60.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Duke Realty by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Duke Realty by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Duke Realty by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 41,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Duke Realty by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 83,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Duke Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

