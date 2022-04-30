Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $130.86.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upgraded Duolingo from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Duolingo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Duolingo from $137.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Duolingo from $195.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Get Duolingo alerts:

In other Duolingo news, SVP Natalie Glance sold 543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.01, for a total transaction of $53,219.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 17,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,547,382.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,224,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,794,358.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 802,338 shares of company stock worth $72,513,404 and have sold 3,236 shares worth $324,784.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Duolingo during the 3rd quarter valued at $147,150,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the 4th quarter valued at $4,113,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the 3rd quarter valued at $167,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,908,000. Finally, Zenyatta Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the 4th quarter valued at $2,228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DUOL opened at $86.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a current ratio of 5.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.58 and its 200-day moving average is $108.21. Duolingo has a 1-year low of $64.81 and a 1-year high of $204.99.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.11. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 28.90% and a negative net margin of 23.98%. The company had revenue of $73.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.99 million. Duolingo’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Duolingo will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Duolingo (Get Rating)

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.