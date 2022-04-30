DynaResource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYNR) Short Interest Down 71.4% in April

DynaResource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYNR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 71.4% from the March 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of DynaResource stock traded down $0.00 on Friday, reaching $1.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,238. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.60. DynaResource has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $2.45.
DynaResource Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DynaResource (DYNR)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for DynaResource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DynaResource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.