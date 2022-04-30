DynaResource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYNR) Short Interest Down 71.4% in April

DynaResource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYNR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 71.4% from the March 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of DynaResource stock traded down $0.00 on Friday, reaching $1.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,238. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.60. DynaResource has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $2.45.

Get DynaResource alerts:

DynaResource Company Profile (Get Rating)

DynaResource, Inc acquires, invests in, explores, and develops precious and base metal properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. Its flagship property is the San Jose de Gracia property with 33 concessions covering approximately 9,920 hectares located in northern Sinaloa State, Mexico.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DynaResource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DynaResource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.