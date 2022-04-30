Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dynex Capital, Inc. and its Subsidiaries and Affiliates, is a mortgage and consumer finance company which uses its loan production operations to create investments for its portfolio. Currently, the Company’s primary production operations include the origination of mortgage loans secured by multi-family properties and the origination of loans secured by manufactured homes. The Company has recently expanded its production activities to include commercial real estate loans and may expand into other financial products in the future. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Dynex Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Jonestrading cut their price objective on Dynex Capital from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday.

Shares of DX stock opened at $16.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.55. The company has a market cap of $595.15 million, a PE ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.17. Dynex Capital has a fifty-two week low of $14.54 and a fifty-two week high of $20.51.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Dynex Capital had a net margin of 159.69% and a return on equity of 9.76%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Dynex Capital will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. Dynex Capital’s payout ratio is presently 66.10%.

In related news, CEO Byron L. Boston bought 12,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.98 per share, with a total value of $201,348.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 800,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,382,000 after acquiring an additional 185,935 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 5,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynex Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $188,000. 40.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynex Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

