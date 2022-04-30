Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dynex Capital had a net margin of 159.69% and a return on equity of 9.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS.

Shares of NYSE DX traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.23. 829,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 672,053. Dynex Capital has a 1 year low of $14.54 and a 1 year high of $20.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $595.15 million, a P/E ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.61%. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.10%.

DX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jonestrading reduced their price target on shares of Dynex Capital from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Dynex Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, CEO Byron L. Boston acquired 12,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.98 per share, with a total value of $201,348.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DX. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Dynex Capital by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dynex Capital by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Dynex Capital by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dynex Capital by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 22,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Dynex Capital by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 7,229 shares in the last quarter. 40.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

