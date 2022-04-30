E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 182,500 shares, a decline of 56.2% from the March 31st total of 416,800 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of E-Home Household Service during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of E-Home Household Service during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of E-Home Household Service during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of E-Home Household Service during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of E-Home Household Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $804,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of E-Home Household Service stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.53. 2,424,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,716,325. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.38. E-Home Household Service has a 1-year low of $0.49 and a 1-year high of $80.93.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated household service company in People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Installation and Maintenance, Housekeeping, and Senior Care Services. It engages in the delivery, installation, and repair and maintenance of home appliances, such as refrigerators, stoves, air conditioners, water heaters, and washing machines; sale of smart home supplementary merchandise; and provision of home-moving, house cleaning, and nanny and maternity matron services, as well as senior care services and smart community services.

