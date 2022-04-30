Eagers Automotive Limited (ASX:APE) Insider Nicholas Politis Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Eagers Automotive Limited (ASX:APE – Get Rating) insider Nicholas Politis acquired 10,000 shares of Eagers Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$13.46 ($9.69) per share, for a total transaction of A$134,640.00 ($96,863.31).

Nicholas Politis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 26th, Nicholas Politis acquired 10,000 shares of Eagers Automotive stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$13.58 ($9.77) per share, for a total transaction of A$135,790.00 ($97,690.65).

On Thursday, April 21st, Nicholas Politis acquired 10,000 shares of Eagers Automotive stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$13.79 ($9.92) per share, for a total transaction of A$137,860.00 ($99,179.86).

On Tuesday, April 12th, Nicholas Politis acquired 10,000 shares of Eagers Automotive stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$13.25 ($9.53) per share, for a total transaction of A$132,450.00 ($95,287.77).

On Thursday, April 14th, Nicholas Politis acquired 10,000 shares of Eagers Automotive stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$13.42 ($9.65) per share, for a total transaction of A$134,200.00 ($96,546.76).

On Tuesday, April 19th, Nicholas Politis acquired 10,000 shares of Eagers Automotive stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$13.34 ($9.59) per share, for a total transaction of A$133,350.00 ($95,935.25).

On Wednesday, April 6th, Nicholas Politis purchased 10,000 shares of Eagers Automotive stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$13.89 ($9.99) per share, for a total transaction of A$138,880.00 ($99,913.67).

On Friday, April 8th, Nicholas Politis purchased 10,000 shares of Eagers Automotive stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$13.34 ($9.60) per share, for a total transaction of A$133,400.00 ($95,971.22).

On Monday, April 4th, Nicholas Politis purchased 10,000 shares of Eagers Automotive stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$14.03 ($10.10) per share, for a total transaction of A$140,330.00 ($100,956.83).

On Thursday, March 31st, Nicholas Politis purchased 10,000 shares of Eagers Automotive stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$14.21 ($10.23) per share, for a total transaction of A$142,140.00 ($102,258.99).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.19.

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is an increase from Eagers Automotive’s previous Final dividend of $0.25. Eagers Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is 49.68%.

Eagers Automotive Limited engages in the ownership and operation of motor vehicle and truck dealerships in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through four segments: Car Retailing, Truck Retailing, Property, and Investments. The Car Retailing segment offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle maintenance and repair services, vehicle parts, service contracts, vehicle brokerage services, vehicle protection products, and other aftermarket products.

