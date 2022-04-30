Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Bancorp operates as a holding company for American Federal Savings Bank that provides retail banking services in the south central portion of Montana. The company offers various deposit and loan products and services. The Bank is a federally chartered savings bank, engaging in typical banking activities: acquiring deposits from local markets and investing in loans and investment securities. Eagle Bancorp also offers real estate construction loans; consumer loans comprising auto loans, RV loans, boat loans, personal loans and credit lines, and deposit account loans; and commercial loans. Headquartered in Helena, Montana, the Company’s mission is to efficiently increase value for its customers, shareholders, employees and communities. “

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in a report on Wednesday. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EBMT opened at $20.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.66. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 12-month low of $20.21 and a 12-month high of $25.56.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.19). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 7.37%. On average, equities analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

In other Eagle Bancorp Montana news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $224,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EBMT. TNF LLC bought a new position in Eagle Bancorp Montana in the 3rd quarter worth about $702,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 373,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,310,000 after purchasing an additional 30,745 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 86,946 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 27,582 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $512,000. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 107,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 11,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.33% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

