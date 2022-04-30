Eagle Financial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:EFBI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Eagle Financial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:EFBI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $1.67 million for the quarter.

EFBI stock opened at $22.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.54. Eagle Financial Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.80 and a 12 month high of $22.00. The company has a market capitalization of $29.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.00 and a beta of 0.12.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a yield of 1.51%. Eagle Financial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.00%.

Eagle Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EAGLE.bank that provides financial services primarily to individuals, families, and businesses. It offers deposits, such as non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts; and loan portfolio comprises one-to four-family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate and land loans, residential construction loans, home equity loans, and lines of credit, as well as commercial business loans, multi-family real estate loans, and other consumer loans.

