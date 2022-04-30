Easterly Government Properties, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (NYSE:DEA)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.265 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

Easterly Government Properties has increased its dividend by an average of 0.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Easterly Government Properties has a payout ratio of 235.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Easterly Government Properties to earn $1.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.3%.

NYSE DEA opened at $19.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.28. Easterly Government Properties has a one year low of $19.01 and a one year high of $23.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.43 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.46.

Easterly Government Properties ( NYSE:DEA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $71.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 19,594 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $411,474.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 7,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $149,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,594 shares of company stock worth $919,174 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DEA. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 47.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 439,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,256,000 after acquiring an additional 142,010 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Easterly Government Properties by 3.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Easterly Government Properties by 57.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 78,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 28,726 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Easterly Government Properties by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 420,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,643,000 after buying an additional 148,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Easterly Government Properties by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 157,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,608,000 after buying an additional 30,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James cut Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Easterly Government Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.10.

About Easterly Government Properties (Get Rating)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

