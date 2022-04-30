Eastern Bankshares, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:EBC)

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd.

EBC stock opened at $19.16 on Friday. Eastern Bankshares has a 52-week low of $17.94 and a 52-week high of $23.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 0.87.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 24.62% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eastern Bankshares will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EBC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

In related news, Director Luis Borgen sold 46,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $939,743.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,901,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,053,000 after purchasing an additional 542,556 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 152.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 186,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,760,000 after acquiring an additional 112,589 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,830,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,092,000 after acquiring an additional 934,160 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 84,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 229,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,621,000 after acquiring an additional 6,804 shares in the last quarter. 47.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and time certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

