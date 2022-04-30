Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 24.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS.

EBC traded down $0.55 on Friday, hitting $19.16. 1,201,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,551. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.93. Eastern Bankshares has a 12 month low of $17.94 and a 12 month high of $23.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Eastern Bankshares’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

In related news, Director Luis Borgen sold 46,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $939,743.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 288.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 363,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,484,000 after buying an additional 270,313 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 236,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,763,000 after buying an additional 5,261 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 229,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,621,000 after buying an additional 6,804 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 152.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 186,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,760,000 after buying an additional 112,589 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 137,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eastern Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and time certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

