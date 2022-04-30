Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.50-$10.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.62.

Shares of NYSE:EMN traded down $4.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.67. 1,773,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 994,710. The stock has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.47. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $98.24 and a fifty-two week high of $130.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.75%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EMN. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Eastman Chemical from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America downgraded Eastman Chemical from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a peer perform rating and set a $114.00 target price (down from $130.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $130.31.

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Christopher Moore Killian sold 14,738 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.75, for a total value of $1,809,089.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 4,858 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $586,797.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,081,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,819,000 after buying an additional 18,405 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 231,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,046,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 19,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 496.7% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 16,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 13,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

