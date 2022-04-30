Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Eastman Chemical updated its FY22 guidance to $9.50-$10.00 EPS.

Shares of EMN traded down $4.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,773,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,710. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.47. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $98.24 and a 12-month high of $130.47.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.75%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.31.

In related news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 4,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $586,797.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Moore Killian sold 14,738 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.75, for a total transaction of $1,809,089.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EMN. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 19,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.