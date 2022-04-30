Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) Short Interest Down 43.2% in April

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a drop of 43.2% from the March 31st total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 208.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,620 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 8,529 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000.

EVM stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $9.19. The company had a trading volume of 54,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,557. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $12.36.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.0381 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

