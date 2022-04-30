Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,200 shares, a drop of 41.9% from the March 31st total of 83,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 3.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 812,497 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $22,303,000 after purchasing an additional 30,221 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 787,105 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $23,448,000 after purchasing an additional 11,057 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 284,236 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $8,467,000 after purchasing an additional 109,172 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 5.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 278,078 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $7,633,000 after purchasing an additional 14,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 255,446 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $7,610,000 after purchasing an additional 18,820 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EVT traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.95. 138,923 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,688. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.09. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 52 week low of $24.22 and a 52 week high of $30.25.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a $0.163 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies that qualify for favorable federal income tax treatment.

